WATCH: Trump Campaign Ad Torches Prosecutors Pursuing Charges Against Him as Biden’s ‘Fraud Squad’

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign released a blistering ad on Friday slamming prosecutors pursuing cases against him as “the fraud squad” that is doing the political bidding of President Joe Biden.

WELCOME TO THE FRAUD SQUAD! pic.twitter.com/jAMcbykCbG — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) August 4, 2023

“How far will the most corrupt president in history go to keep Republicans from winning back the White House?” A narrator states at the top of the ad. “Meet the cast of unscrupulous accomplices he’s assembled to get Trump.”

The video features Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, Special Counsel Jack Smith, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. It will run in television markets in Washington, DC; New York; and Atlanta, Georgia, a Trump aide said. Notably, those markets are where much of the legal action is taking place.

The narrator dubs Bragg a “radical liberal New York prosecutor who refuses to prosecute violent criminals” in the clip. Bragg’s office is pursuing 34 counts of falsifying business records against the 45th president. Legal minds and some of Trump’s ardent critics have questioned the foundation the case is built upon.

Smith has headed up two investigations into Trump – one into the classified documents he allegedly took to Mar-a-Lago at the end of his presidency and another into the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Both probes yielded indictments. The Trump campaign’s video argues he “has made a career persecuting innocent Republican officials.”

READ MORE