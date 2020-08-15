ABC News – Kansas City:

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department announced on Thursday the arrest of a suspect in the murder case of 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, whose tragic killing in late June inspired the namesake for the Justice Department’s “Operation Legend” law enforcement initiative.

Police charged 22-year-old Ryson Ellis with second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, saying in a press release that Ellis fired shots into the apartment where Taliferro was sleeping on the night of June 29.

The KCPD said that Ellis sent threatening social media messages to a witness after the shooting, which led to Taliferro’s family members confronting him about the shooting, including Taliferro’s father.

Both Attorney General William Barr and President Donald Trump applauded the news of Ellis’ arrest, with Trump holding up a picture of Taliferro at a news conference at the White House.

“We named ‘Operation LeGend’ after LeGend Taliferro, where we are going to be helping out and are in the process of helping out cities throughout our country that have difficulty with crime,” Trump said. “So that’s really good news, they caught the killer of LeGend.”

In a separate statement, Barr said the arrest came as a result of coordination between Kansas City police, the FBI and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

