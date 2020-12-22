The New York Post:

A tractor-trailer carrying hundreds of propane tanks overturned on the Long Island Expressway early Tuesday morning — shutting down the road and sending flames roaring into the sky, sources said.

The driver of the vehicle managed to escape without injury from the fiery wreck on the eastbound service road of the highway near Junction Boulevard in Queens, FDNY sources said.

Footage captured by a witness and posted to social media shows the trailer completely engulfed in flames.

The driver was hauling 294 propane tanks, sources said. Several explosions can also be heard in the clip.

The crash shut down the LIE west of Woodhaven Boulevard, according to Notify NYC.

