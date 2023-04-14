A transgender activist at the University of Washington confronted a Turning Point USA student group and accused them of supporting “the genocide of trans kids” before flipping over their table display and shouting, “Get the fuck off my campus, you Nazi!”

Some of that ‘tolerance’ at @UW! We’re not going anywhere and will continue to have a presence on campus!@tpusastudents @TPUSA @charliekirk11 pic.twitter.com/6XswW24joA — Rachel Anderson (@RachelA1776) April 12, 2023

A Turning Point USA (TPUSA) representative filmed the incident in which the individual — who appeared to be a man wearing a dress and a mask (outdoors, apparently after the Biden Administration had formally ended the national COVID-19 emergency) — used explicit language and destroyed the conservative student group’s table display.

The undated video begins with the transgender activist mid-sentence, saying, “Yeah, you just support the genocide of trans kids,” to which one of the TPUSA representatives says, “That’s such an assumption.”

