A former trans rights activist clashed with marchers in New York City while naked men riding bikes past children turned heads in Seattle as hundreds of thousands of people around the country turned out for Pride Sunday.

NYC PRIDE- Former trans activist @StopXXErasure was just attacked by Pride attendees in Washington Square Park for holding up up a sign that says “Defend Female Sex Based Rights” pic.twitter.com/FkAtLLj4Ik — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 25, 2023

The heated moment in Washington Square Park in NYC shows a crowd becoming physical with the woman who was holding a sign that read ‘Defend Female Sex Based Rights.’

She was quickly surrounded as the mob began smacking her sign from all directions as she screamed ‘stop f touching me.’

The woman, who identifies on social media as ‘LGBT Nonprofit Whistleblower’ K Yang, had her sign ripped violently out of her hands as she was hit in the head with a cup of water.

The annual Seattle Pride Parade was also interrupted by a startling scene, when entirely nude adults with their genitalia on full display were seen riding bikes past children .

