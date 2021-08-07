The Post Millennial:

A transgender city councilor in Aberdeen, Washington, confronted the owner of a Star Wars memorabilia store on Wednesday after discovering a sign displayed in the store, which read, “If you are born with a d*ck, you are not a chick.”

The five minute-long confrontation between Aberdeen trans city council member Tiesa Meskis and Sucher & Sons Star Wars Shop owner Don Sucher got heated when Sucher asked Meskis to leave the store.

“Trans women are women,” Meskis, formerly known as Nathan Kennedy, yelled outside the store. “You’re nuts,” Sucher yelled, firing back at Meskis.

Meskis accused Sucher of being a bigot, but the elderly store owner defended the shop’s sign and said he doesn’t care about her feelings.

“I don’t give a f— about feelings anymore,” Sucher said in an interview with KING 5 News. “I went to Vietnam to fight for all this sh*t. Do you think I care about some f—ing feelings? Absolutely not!”

The sign referenced Dr. Seuss getting “cancelled” and stated, “Just out Dr. Seuss’s new book: If you are born with a d*ck, you are not a chick.”

