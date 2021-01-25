California health officials have lifted the regional stay at home order for all areas statewide on Monday morning, including the San Joaquin Valley, Southern California and the Bay Area, where ICU capacities still remain under 15%.

In a press release, health officials said the four-week projection for ICU capacity in the three regions were expected to reach above 15%.

A majority of the counties within the three areas will return to the purple tier in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s color-coded tier system, which while less restrictive than the stay at home order, still requires non-essential businesses to close and restaurants to serve outdoors only.

California’s health secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly will go back to providing weekly tier updates, officials said.

Counties still have the authority to set their own restrictions, and some may decide to keep some of the governor’s orders in place as they see necessary.

The announcement comes a few weeks after California lifted the stay at home order for the Greater Sacramento region. The order was never in effect in Northern California, which consists of 18 counties.

Read more at ABC 7