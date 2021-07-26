Breitbart:

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that vaccine passports would be required for nightclubs and other public venues, thousands of Britons protested in London to demand a return to freedom.

Amid worldwide demonstrations against Chinese virus lockdowns and vaccine passports on Saturday, thousands of protesters gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square.

One protestor told Breitbart London that she had never attended a protest in her life until this year, saying: “The vaccine passport system is the final straw, it’s the thin end of the wedge”.

“The funny thing is, is that all the conspiracy theories that exist keep on coming true.”

“Deaths have dropped, people are getting vaccinated, and in theory, that’s supposed to protect us and here we still are. I see no end to it, they are never going to let go of the powers that they have stolen, they are loving it too much,” she said.

More at Breitbart