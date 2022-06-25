Spanish and Moroccan forces battled more than 2,000 migrants who stormed the city of Melilla on the African continent on Friday, according to reports.

The autonomous Spanish enclave, which shares a border with Morocco, was the target of an organized invasion mission by thousands of mostly sub-Saharan migrants.

Melilla (Spain): Hundreds of sub-Saharan migrants "perfectly organized and very violent" climb the border separating the city from Morocco and enter the European territory. pic.twitter.com/SoJJYBrw0A — Helvetia 🇨🇭 (@bsdhvt) June 24, 2022

A “significant number” of the migrants managed to reach European soil, authorities say.

“Despite the broad security apparatus of the Moroccan forces, which actively collaborated and coordinated with the Spanish law enforcement agencies, a large group of people from sub-Saharan African countries, perfectly organized and violent, forced the entrance and broke the access door to border control,” the prefecture told AFP.

Apocalyptic video footage shows waves of migrants, many of whom were armed, rushing towards the city and triumphantly marching through its streets.

