The Post Millennial:

Protestors packed the National Mall as they marched to the White House on Monday, insisting that the Biden administration come to the aid of people struggling to gain their freedom in Cuba.

It’s common knowledge that neither food nor medicines nor any other healthcare product have ever been part of the US embargo on Cuba.

Protestors packed the National Mall as they marched to the White House on Monday, insisting that the Biden administration come to the aid of people struggling to gain their freedom in Cuba.

“Thousands of Cuban Americans peacefully march to The White House and demand that President Biden act immediately on Cuba. Enough with symbolic gestures. The dictatorship must end NOW,” tweets Giancarlo Sopo, a Miami-born media strategist of Cuban descent.

🚨WATCH🚨



Thousands of Cuban Americans peacefully march to The White House and demand that President Biden act immediately on Cuba. Enough with symbolic gestures. The dictatorship must end NOW. #SOSCuba #PatriaYVida pic.twitter.com/qgVdw5Q44w — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) July 26, 2021

In the video, one can see the area packed to bursting, full of people and vehicles of people carrying Cuban flags alongside Old Glory as they converge on the White House.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) also showed up to show his support for freedom in Cuba:

The White House has previously called communism a failed ideology, but have not taken any definitive action on the situation in Cuba yet, despite pleas to do so from Cuban-Americans and others who support the cause for freedom in the island nation, which has been under the yoke of a totalitarian communist regime since 1959.

The Biden administration had previously suggested that the Cuban people could have been protesting because of lack of access to vaccines. However, Cuba produces its own COVID vaccines domestically. Also, people protesting are clearly chanting “libertad” (“freedom”), when they protest.

One CNN reporter even went as far as to accuse the administration of ex-President Donald Trump of being the root cause of the Cuban protests, saying that the stricter embargo terms imposed by that administration caused the current unrest.

It’s common knowledge that neither food nor medicines nor any other healthcare product have ever been part of the US embargo on Cuba.

More at The Post Millennial