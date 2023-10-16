WATCH: Thousands March in Solidarity with Israel in Los Angeles

Los Angeles Oct. 14: A fight broke out between supporters of Palestine shouting “Allahu Akbar” and supporters of Israel. pic.twitter.com/8Qd7JR2WAG — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 15, 2023

Thousands of Angelenos marched Sunday to support Israel in its war of self-defense against the Palestinian terror group Hamas, a day after pro-Palestinian protesters marched to the Israeli consulate amid street scuffles.

Saturday’s pro-Palestinian protest, the Los Angeles Times noted, was marred by skirmishes with counter-demonstrators:

Carrying signs that said “Free Palestine” and “End the Occupation,” the crowd marched from Wilshire Boulevard and Granville Avenue, where the consulate is located, to a federal office building that houses the FBI’s Los Angeles’ offices about one mile away. Videos from the scene show green and red smoke billowing into the air and signs decrying apartheid.



The demonstration was largely peaceful, though the appearance of a small crowd of pro-Israeli counter-demonstrators sparked confrontations midday. As pushing and shoving occurred between the two sides, one man among the pro-Israeli crowd fired a volley of pepper spray, injuring a Times photographer.

At Sunday’s pro-Israel protest, an anti-Israel resident — living in one of L.A.’s most Jewish neighborhoods — gave the passing march the finger.

