A Racist Attack on a Police Officer Lead to a Harassment Claim, Then the Body-Cam Footage Got Released

Being a police officer is never an easy job, and that’s especially true when you consider the kind of daily abuse they take.

A prime example of that happened in Los Angeles recently, and it also shows just how important body cams are. An African-American woman launched into a racist attack against a LA Sheriff’s deputy. Afterward, she filed a complaint claiming she had been harassed.

Then the body-cam footage got released.

She repeated calls the police officer a “murderer” and she tells him “You’ll always be a Mexican. You’ll never be white. You want to be white but you’ll never be white.”

Wow …

LASD tells me the woman called them after this traffic stop to file a harassment complaint against the deputy with internal affairs.

San Dimas station doesn't have official bodycams yet, the deputy tells me he invested in his own personal cam to protect himself on the job. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 3, 2021

As the video shows, the woman was completely on the wrong, attacking the Hispanic officer in a vicious manner.

Later it was also revealed this woman is a professor in the area, having worked at several different schools. She also has a history of filing false complaints. Her name is currently being withheld, but it’s just a matter of time before it comes out. The way she throws around the word “murderer” and implies that the deputy is attempting to hurt her and her son is reminiscent of the white woman in Central Park last year who called police in hysterics, claiming that a black man was attempting to attack her.

