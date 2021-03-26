Fox News:

Authorities encountered more than 100,000 migrants in February

Republican senators on Friday released shocking pictures of migrants and children packed into border facilities as they railed against what they called a border crisis of President Biden’s own creation.

“This is inhumane, it is wrong and it is the direct consequence of policy decisions by the Biden administration to stop building the wall, to return to catch-and-release, and to end the stay-in-Mexico policy,” Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in a press conference.

The 19-person delegation, led by Sens. Cruz and John Cornyn, R-Texas, toured a facility in Donna, where migrants have been packed into facilities designed for many fewer migrants. Cruz told reporters that the facility designed for 250 migrants had nearly 4000.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., released images of babies he said had been handed over by child smugglers.

Day two from the border—this is a pod that’s designed to hold 80 people that’s currently holding 709. pic.twitter.com/rKLH5urdyh — Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) March 26, 2021

