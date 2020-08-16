Detroit News:

The Proud Boys had planned a rally and counter-protesters, described as the anti-fascist leftist group antifa by protesters, staged their own event in the area at the same time, according to local media reports.

EDITOR’S NOTE – The media are spinning it to sound like the Proud Boys caused the violence, but the video shows the truth.

Members of the far-right Proud Boys group and counter-protesters clashed Saturday afternoon at Arcrobinadia Creek Festival Place in downtown Kalamazoo, resulting in arrests, police said.

Assistant Chief Vernon Coakley of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said a few people were arrested, but didn’t know exactly how many.

Journalist Samuel J. Robinson, 23, was arrested and charged with impeding traffic while reporting live on Facebook for MLive. According to MLive, Robinson was later released from custody on $100 bond.

“I’m media,” he told officers, as he was pushed to the ground.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, members of the Proud Boys marched past antifa members armed with assault weapons. Fighting erupted with combatants wielding sticks and batons and throwing things.

The Proud Boys released a chemical irritant, dispersing the counter-protesters, and continued marching down Michigan Avenue to Bronson Park, where they were confronted by more counter-protesters.

Some fist fights occurred before police arrived and ordered the crowds to leave. Robinson reported that some of the Proud Boys also used pepper spray on people.

