It was a routine police call for a run-of-the-mill crime — someone passing a bogus $20 bill at a deli. But the ensuing death of unarmed black man George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis cops, and the resulting riots, have once again forced a divided nation into a bitter self-reckoning.

The cops involved were axed and President Trump himself has pledged an expedient investigation by federal law enforcement — but that has done little to quell searing outrage that’s lit up social media, left buildings at ground zero, Minneapolis literally torched and necessitated the Minnesota National Guard.

Floyd — a Houston native who had previous scrapes with the law and moved to the Twin Cities to start fresh about six years ago — went to the Cup Foods on Chicago Avenue South around 8 p.m. to for the food run. That’s around the time that cops got a call from a store clerk that there was a “forgery in progress” — someone was trying to pay for groceries with a counterfeit $20 bill, a non-violent offense.

We all know what happened next. The horrific death of Mr. Floyd. And here is what is happening now …

