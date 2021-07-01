MSN:

Village of Lytton, B.C., evacuated as mayor says ‘the whole town is on fire’

The mayor of Lytton, B.C., said he has ordered the entire town to be evacuated after a fast-moving wildfire swept in on Wednesday evening.

Mayor Jan Polderman said he told everyone in town to leave as the situation rapidly deteriorated.

“It’s dire. The whole town is on fire,” Polderman told CBC News. “It took like a whole 15 minutes from the first sign of smoke to all of a sudden there being fire everywhere.”

Fire information officers with the B.C. Wildfire Service said they were unable to provide an update on the situation in the Fraser Canyon village.

This week, Lytton recorded the highest temperature ever seen in Canada on three consecutive days, topping out at 49.6 C on Tuesday.

Wildfire crews spent Wednesday dealing with aggressive fires across B.C.’s Interior in the aftermath of a record-breaking heat wave.

A growing number of people were being forced out of their homes and a number of highways were closed as existing fires spread and new ones were sparked in the hot and dry conditions.

More at MSN