A defiant President Donald Trump released a new political video early Tuesday morning after the FBI raided his home at Mar-a-Lago.

The video (watch above) begins with rolling thunder as the former president lists the failures of President Joe Biden leading a “nation in decline.”

“We are a nation that in many ways has become a joke,” Trump says.

The video features Trump delivering a speech about his vision for the future, where “hard-working patriots” rebuild the country.

