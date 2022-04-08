Shoplifters busted after nabbing $70K in merch in Soho boutique heist: police

NY Post

Video shows the moment a trio of thieves had their getaway foiled by NYPD officers after stealing more than $70,000 in pricey goods from a Soho boutique Sunday, police said. The video posted on TikTok shows cops beating on the windows of the crew’s Dodge Charger with their batons and eventually arresting two women and a man who attempted to get away in the vehicle, according to police. The stop came a short time after the three suspects allegedly went into Kirna Zabete at 477 Broome Street and “removed items from the display cases and racks,” the NYPD said. The threesome then ran out of the store and jumped into the Charger. “When officers attempted to conduct a lawful car stop, the vehicle refused to pull over and recklessly drove through traffic,” an NYPD statement said.

