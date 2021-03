CBS Denver:

The North Face rejected a big order for jackets from a Texas oil firm, stating that the oil and gas industry is not in line with their values. The Colorado Oil & Gas Association responded by awarding The North Face for being an “Oil & Gas Extraordinary Customer” since it turns that almost everything they sell is made from petroleum. Polyurethane, plastic, nylon, …

“It’s hard to top the oily nature of The North Face, as a consumer of our product”

