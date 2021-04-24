The New York Post:

Video from a police body camera shows the moment an NYPD lieutenant was dragged across a Brooklyn street early Friday — allegedly by a reputed gang member who’d been set free in an attempted-murder case.

The NYPD posted the 14-second clip on its official Twitter page, along with a Post report about the mayhem that Takim Newsom allegedly committed after fleeing the scene.

“Early this morning, officers from the @NYPD71Pct conducted a car stop,” the department tweeted.

“During their investigation, officers determined the driver was not fit to drive and asked him to step out of the vehicle. That’s when he put the car in reverse, running over the lieutenant.”

The unidentified officer suffered a back injury and bruises to his elbows and knees, and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn for treatment, according to sources.

About 90 minutes after the 3:30 a.m. incident on Rockaway Parkway near Willmohr Street in Brownsville, Newson allegedly broke into a house in Far Rockaway, Queens, where his girlfriend and her mother have been living in the basement.

After allegedly terrorizing a 66-year-old woman and her son, the ex-con and reputed member of the Edgemere Crew gang allegedly stole a green Jaguar S-Type sedan whose owner left it running nearby to warm up before heading to work, sources said.

