Pictured – Free fall, just like the Twin Towers on 9/11

The Miami Herald:

The fifth day of an unprecedented international rescue effort brought only grim news: Two more bodies were pulled from the twisted metal-and-concrete ruins of Champlain Towers South, raising the death toll on Monday to 11 and dimming prospects of finding survivors.

The announcement Monday night of the latest body to be discovered means that 150 people remain unaccounted for in what could become one of the nation’s deadliest mass-casualty events.

“Our teams have made significant progress on the site,” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said at an evening press conference. “These numbers are very fluid and they will change.”

The Miami-Dade police department on Monday night also identified three more victims who died in the collapse: Marcus Joseph Guara, 52; Frank Kleiman, 55; and Michael David Altman, 50.

Also on Monday, as relatives of the missing embarked on a second accompanied visit to the disaster scene to grieve, state and federal authorities pledged additional manpower to find survivors — and to understand why the 12-story building suddenly collapsed in the middle of the night.



More at The Miami Herald