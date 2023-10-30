WATCH: Texas Teen Admits Punching Neighbors for ‘Likes’ on Social Media

The 19-year-old accused of randomly punching people at a park in Harris County, Texas, claims he regrets his frightening actions.

The incident happened at Wortham Park and video footage shows the man, wearing a red hoodie with the word Spartan across the front, approaching walkers from behind and sucker-punching them, KHOU reported Friday.

The outlet said the young man also attempted to tackle another man. The 19-year-old, identified as Alford Lewis, told the outlet he regrets his behavior and tried to play it off, stating, “You know, I just made a mistake and everybody makes mistakes.”

“I really didn’t expect for it to go so left, you know. I know from the video all you see is the bad part about it,” he said, claiming he shook one man’s hand afterward and hugged him. However, KHOU said it was unable to verify the young man’s claim.

The report also noted Lewis said he recorded his actions in order to gain likes and views on social media.

KHOU’s Jason Miles shared images of the young man and a still image of one of the incidents that occurred at the park:

In the comments section of the post, user Grizzy’s Hood News replied to another user, stating, “I don’t agree with the way that the story was reported on behalf of KHOU.”

