Texas rancher Whit Jones told “Fox & Friends” on Thursday that he and his neighbors have found bodies of migrants on their properties.

Jones, who lives in Hebbronville, Texas, said that while he has found about two to three bodies a year, “a neighbor of mine has been finding close to ten a year for the last ten years.”

He noted that currently, he has found mostly adult males who would not qualify for asylum, on his property.

“Right now we’re seeing hardly any children or women because of everything that’s going on on the river,” Jones explained. “Those people aren’t having to make this journey.”

He noted that women and children can claim asylum and are “being bused places,” which leads to more “single men coming up” and results in “a little bit more of a dangerous situation.”

“There is a sense of fear that exists down here all the time,” Jones told host Brian Kilmeade. “It’s a terrible situation.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said last month that similar issues have been reported by ranchers in Arizona.

“I spoke with John Ladd, a local rancher in Cochise County, who told me in the past 30 years he’s had over a dozen dead illegal immigrants on his ranch,” Blackburn tweeted.

