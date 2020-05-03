New York Post:

A Texas park ranger was pushed into a lake while trying to enforcing social distancing regulations in Austin.

The plunge was caught on camera at Lake Austin on Thursday, with the clip beginning as the ranger seemingly politely asks a group of parkgoers to disperse and keep six feet apart to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But then a shirtless man, identified by police as Brandon Hicks, 25, can be seen running up and shoving the ranger, sending both into the water.

Hicks is then allegedly recorded jumping out and running off into the distance.

