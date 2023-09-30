WATCH: Texas Forces Powerless to Stop Migrants Desperate to Breach Razor-Wire Border Barrier

1. Texas puts up razor wire

2. Migrants get stuck behind it

3. Border control comes and cuts it and lets them in



Federal government responsibilities:



National Defense: The federal government is responsible for defending the country from external threats. This includes… pic.twitter.com/2gEjGfD0z4 — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) September 27, 2023

Migrants tired of standing in the waters of the Rio Grande forced their way through rolls of concertina wire to surrender to the Border Patrol. A group of 80 migrants used discarded clothing, garbage, and backpacks to shield themselves from the sharp edges of the wire and successfully defeat the barrier on Thursday. Despite the best efforts laid out by the State of Texas to thwart migrant entries, the migrants successfully entered the U.S.

Breitbart Texas observed the activity as the desperate migrants rushed the wire and entered the United States in the heart of Eagle Pass. The video shows the first migrant exploring the barrier and beginning to lay discarded blankets and other debris to avoid being cut. Migrants in the group supplied additional blankets, clothing, and discarded backpacks to assist in the effort to defeat the wire barrier.

