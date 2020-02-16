Fox News:

It’s not often you see something like this at the terminal.

A wild brawl between a traveler and police officers that involved the usage of a Taser was caught on video this week as passengers were waiting to board their flights at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas.

“I really hope that whatever was going on with this guy, it was a moment in time,” John Huston, the bystander who reportedly captured the footage, said in an interview with Fox 4.

When they arrived, authorities say the suspect — identified as Jerome Toson Jr.– started arguing with the officers and took a swipe at one of them.