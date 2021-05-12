The New York Post:

Distressing video captured an 80-year-old Asian man being assaulted and robbed in California — amid a disturbing spike in bias crimes against members of the Asian American community across the US.

The footage from San Leandro on Saturday shows two teens whom police described as as young as 16 attacking the senior, who is knocked to the ground while yelling for help, KGO-TV reported.

Meanwhile, someone who is presumed to be in a getaway car is heard giggling during the brazen attack.

“It’s crazy to see kids that age doing that kind of stuff going down that road already,” the man who recorded the video from his home told the news outlet, identifying himself only as Marcos.

The victim suffered minor injuries while being robbed of a watch, KGO reported.

