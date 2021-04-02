Pictured – One of the victims tries to stop the getaway car

CBS Local – San Francisco:

Victims Chase Burglars After Vehicle Break-In At Moraga Steps In San Francisco

Surveillance video has been release of another brazen daytime vehicle break-in in San Francisco in which one of the victims was hurt trying to stop the theft. The incident happened Monday at the tiled Moraga Steps, a popular spot for tourists and local in the city’s Inner Sunset neighborhood.

Surveillance video from homes on Moraga St. between 16th and 17th Ave. captured the victims chasing the suspects’ car as it began to drive away. Neighbors said the victims were a family visiting from Puerto Rico.

BRAZEN SF TOURIST ROBBERY, VICTIMS CHASE SUSPECTS

This is video of the same crime from two angles. You're looking at the suspect's car on Moraga Street in the Inner Sunset. @SFPD says the victims saw the suspects break into their car and grab their belongings. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/7AJB7FXGqj — Betty Yu (@BettyKPIX) April 1, 2021

One suspect is seen jumping into the car as the victims give chase; the car begins to drive away but stops as another suspect evades a woman trying to stop him and runs toward the car while being chased.

One victim fell on the sidewalk trying to get her possessions back. Police said the thieves were able to make off with a backpack, clothing, cash, earbuds, a passport and credit cards, among other items.

San Francisco police said at one point, one of the victims – a 52-year-old man – also grabbed onto the getaway car as it was driving away but a suspect pointed a gun at him, so he let go.

The man was injured when he fell and was taken to the hospital with injuries that were non-life threatening.

Police said they were looking for the vehicle and the suspects.

