News for All – UK:

In what appears to be a return to the burqa, both literal and figurative, an Afghan man is seen spray-painting women’s faces out of a public mural. Interesting that he is only painting out the faces not the entire mural, making it especially creepy.

🚨 | NEW: Women’s faces are being erased from public spaces in Afghanistan



pic.twitter.com/MClTh2k6WS — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) August 18, 2021

More at News for All – UK: