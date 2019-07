The New York Post:

A gang of suspected drug smugglers were caught on video speeding through the Pacific Ocean on a fast boat — dumping giant bales of cocaine off the side of their vessel — as Coast Guard agents close in on them. Aerial footage released by US officials last week shows the July 18 encounter, which was one of six “interdictions” carried out by the Coast Guard’s Cutter Steadfast crew between late June and mid-July.

[no sound]