A suspected migrant smuggler led Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol troopers on a high-speed pursuit that began on June 13 in the small community of Brackettville, Texas. When troopers attempted to stop the suspicious vehicle within the incorporated area of the city, the driver allegedly chose to flee. The vehicle left the city limits on a rural farm-to-market road and reportedly reached speeds in excess of 115 miles per hour.

The video shows the initiation of the pursuit and how the incident ended after the suspected migrant smuggler collided with a traffic sign and then crashed through a private-ranch fence. All occupants fled from the damaged vehicle into the private ranch to avoid apprehension. Texas Highway Patrol troopers and Florida Highway Patrol troopers deployed to Texas engaged in a foot pursuit that led to the apprehension of two migrants and the driver.

The driver tells the arresting troopers his arm is injured as he is being taken into custody. The apprehended migrants did not suffer injuries during the incident. Breitbart Texas spoke to Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez who says the suspect was driving a rental vehicle and had been recruited through social media to pick the migrants up near the border after they illegally crossed the Rio Grande.

Olivarez says the suspected migrant smuggler used WhatsApp to receive information on where to find the migrants closer to the border. According to Olivarez, cartel smugglers in Mexico are recruiting drivers through social media platforms and luring them into smuggling ventures promising an easy way to earn money. All transactions are conducted through social media applications, including the disbursement of payment once migrants are delivered to their destination.

