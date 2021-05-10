Fox 6 – Los Angeles:

In the latest violent attack on Los Angeles law enforcement, the L.A. Police Department’s Topanga Division station was firebombed with an apparent molotov cocktail early Sunday. Authorities pursued and successfully apprehended the suspect.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed to Breitbart News that the attack took place at around 12:55 a.m. Sunday morning. The suspect threw a glass bottle containing a flammable liquid at the station’s front window. The act was witnessed by multiple officers who went in pursuit of the attacker.

Jonathon Rosin, 24, of Los Angeles was arrested shortly after the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

This surveillance video has no sound …

