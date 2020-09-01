The Gateway Pundit:

Police holding back my friend after Jay was murdered right in front of him. pic.twitter.com/hLnDz1D1dx — Black Rebel (Andrew Duncomb) (@SpaceForceUSA_) August 30, 2020

“Jay’s not a racist. He’s not a xenophobe or whatever label. He’s not an ist or an ism. He’s an independent man. He’s a good man. And he didn’t do anything to earn a bullet in the chest.”

Chandler Pappas, a member of the Patriot Prayer group who survived the Antifa street execution of Aaron “Jay” Danielson Saturday night in Portland, Oregon spoke out about the shooting in a video posted by Common Sense Conservative journalist Andrew Duncomb to YouTube on Sunday. Duncomb himself was stabbed by an Antifa terrorist last month in Portland while covering the Black Lives Matter riots. The two men had participated in a pro-Trump caravan of hundreds of flag waving vehicles that drove through downtown Portland earlier Saturday night but were on foot at the time of the attack.

“They executed my partner. They hunted him down, they hunted us down. They recognized our Patriot Prayer hats. For anybody who doesn’t know Joey Gibson, citizens advocating for men, we support him, Christian and conservative. Um, so they identified our hats: “We got a couple of ’em right here. We got a couple of ’em right here. Pull it out. Pull it out”…I turned around. I didn’t even, it didn’t even register that somebody was pointing a gun at us until the shots went off and took off running…the shooter took off running and uh, you know, you, it takes a second to process everything that happened. You know, did he just shoot at me? Okay? I’m okay, turn over and Jay’s dead.

