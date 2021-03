The New York Post:

When the superyacht Go rammed into the pier at Sint Maarten Yacht Club in Simpson Bay, witnesses whipped out their phones to film the epic crash. The $90 million yacht is owned by billionaire and Capri Sun tycoon Hans Peter Wild, 79. No one was injured in the event. But the skipper may have been very embarrassed.

Angle 1

Angle 2

