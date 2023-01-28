Breitbart

Project Veritas released a video Thursday of a purported Pfizer employee becoming irate after being confronted by James O’Keefe and crew, claiming to have lied about the company’s practices in order to impress his date. The video shows O’Keefe confronting a man identified as Jordon Trishton Walker — Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations — at a New York restaurant, asking him to explain statements about the company potentially developing new vaccines by creating mutations in the COVID-19 virus. He discussed the subject with a Project Veritas investigator secretly recording Walker on a date. At some point that same night, O’Keefe approaches Walker’s table, sitting in a seat apparently vacated by the investigator who had recorded their conversations. Upon realizing what was happening, Walker becomes distressed, calling the police and asserting that he is “literally a liar” to O’Keefe. “He’s going to call the police for asking him a question. Please do call the police. Please do,” O’Keefe says. “He’s on tape. You’re talking about mutating the COVID virus.” “I was trying to impress a person on a date. By lying,” Walker pleads. The man identified as Walker can be heard telling the operator that there were five “white people” and begging the cops to come as soon as possible because he felt “unsafe.” Throughout the video, Walker refuses to answer O’Keefe’s question about what he claimed on tape regarding Pfizer’s research. Footage also shows a physical altercation with several individuals in the crossfire. Project Veritas claimed that the man identified as Walker destroyed the iPad that O’Keefe used to show him the clips recorded during his date.

