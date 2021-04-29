The New York Post:

A Tennessee student is speaking out with new details in a controversy that erupted over a prom dress.

College freshman Jacob Geittmann was taking his partner, Dalton Stevens, 18, a high school senior, to prom on April 24 when the young men were allegedly harassed with “homophobic banter” by a middle-aged man at the Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin.

The perpetrator was later revealed as Sam Johnson, the CEO of Tennessee-based telemedicine company VisuWell.

Geittmann was dressed in a suit while Stevens donned a bright red tulle gown for the once-in-a-lifetime occasion.

“[Stevens] decided he wanted to wear a dress for senior prom to break the stigma around men wearing dresses. He looked gorgeous, everybody loved it, nobody had a problem with it,” Geittmann says in a two-minute video that unpacks the incident.

The student said he and a group of other promgoers had made a stop at the hotel to take photos before the event. Just as the group was gathering to leave, “this man comes up, stands about an inch behind my boyfriend and goes, ‘What are you wearing?’” Geittmann says.

At Stevens’ response — “A dress, why?” — Johnson allegedly taunted, “Why are you wearing that? You shouldn’t be wearing that.”

Geittmann says Johnson then launched into a tirade: “You look disgusting, you look ridiculous, you look like an idiot, men shouldn’t be wearing this.”

That’s the point at which the young man decided to hit record.

His videos of the incident, apparently a truncated version of the events, show Johnson lurking near the two promgoers with a noticeable smirk. While many of Johnson’s comments are inaudible, footage does capture the man attempting to swat Geittmann’s phone from his hands. Adult voices can also be heard in the background pleading with Johnson to let up on the couple.

