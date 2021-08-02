The New York Post:

A wild fistfight broke out between two passengers on an American Airlines flight — over a reclined seat that got stuck, footage shows.

The clip, obtained by KXAN, shows two men trading blows in the cramped cabin as other travelers look on and beg them to stop during Sunday’s trip from New Orleans to Austin, Texas.

The footage shows one man wagging his finger in the face of another passenger before he punches the man as another person stood between them.

Two men then pummel the passenger who appeared to throw the first blow, sending them into another row of seats as others scream for the unhinged melee to stop, the clip shows.

“Stop it!” another passenger screams.

