The US Sun:

Rapper DRAKE went to a strip club with his crew for a private party a day after the deadly Astroworld disaster – which saw nine killed and around 100 injured, The Sun can confirm.

In deleted posts seen by The Sun, dancers are filmed surrounded by cash at Area 29 in Houston, which was set to host the official after party for Travis Scott’s event, and the club thanked Drake personally for attending on Saturday.

The rapper and his crew are believed to have been staying at the five star Post Oak Hotel, where Scott and pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner had also been spotted before the festival.

Scott and Kylie have since been laying low at the pair’s $14million mansion in Houston, where lawyers have been seen visiting in recent days – as more than 100 suits have been filed against the performer and organizers.

A deleted post from the club obtained by The Sun reads: “Thank u @champagnepapi @roddyricch @dontoliver @ubk.ent @lira_galore @realberniceburgos @realamarie @kayykilo @turkeyleghut @bookedbymolo last night vibes was on point GRAND FINALE TONIGHT SUNDAY FUNDAY.”