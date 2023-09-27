WATCH: STREET ANIMAL WRECKS PIANO STEALS HIS TIPS

A street performer in Athens, Georgia suffered heavy losses after a drunk girl broke his piano stand and stole some of his tip money.

In a viral video posted by @theandrewshoe on his TikTok account, Shauntae Heard is first seen approaching his setup, slamming the keys on his piano and leaving the scene.

She then returns to his setup, slams the keyboard again and makes it fall to the ground in the process. The panicked performer and other onlookers start trying to pick up the keyboard up when Heard secretly steals some of his tip money and runs off.

Her friends are also seen laughing in the background on camera and allegedly encouraging her to behave like this.

