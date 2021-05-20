The New York Post:

A man pushed an elderly stranger to the ground and tried to rob her in the Bronx, video released Thursday by police shows.

The 71-year-old victim was on Boston Road near Fenton Avenue in Laconia at 7 p.m. last Friday when the suspect pulled an unknown object from his pants pocket and demanded that she fork over cash, cops said.

He then shoved her to the ground, behind a parked car, according to the video.

The victim yelled for help — sending her empty-handed attacker running southbound on Boston Road.

An image seen of the alleged assault in the Bronx on May 14, 2021.

She was taken to Montefiore Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries to her left knee, shoulder and wrist.

The suspect is about 6 feet tallwith a medium build, black hair and black mustache, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and purple and white sneakers, cops said.

