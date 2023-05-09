A Starbucks cafe in England has fired a transgender barista for berating a female customer for supposedly being “transphobic” before going on to allegedly attack a man who was filming the altercation.

A violent incident that occurred at a branch of Starbucks in Southampton, Hampshire, on April 30, according to the Daily Mail, has caused outrage as a transgender individual was filmed shouting at a female customer, calling her “transphobic” and dubbing her a “Karen” before allegedly assaulting a man who was filming on his phone.

In footage posted on social media by anti-transgenderism activist Oli London, appeared to show the transgender employee shouting at the Starbucks customer, saying: “You’re calling me a man, you’re being transphobic, Karen. Now get out.”

To which the woman replied: “You’re rude, don’t ever call me transphobic, ever. You do not know me.”

The employee went on to menacingly clap in the face of the woman, demanding once again that she “get out” of the shop and then accusing her of “trespassing”.

