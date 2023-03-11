Non-stop hecking ended event, and when 5th Circuit Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan asked for an administrator to help the situation, Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Tirien Steinbachtook the stage and berated the Judge.

VIDEO: a DEI bureaucrat in action



Stanford Law's associate dean for DEI, Tirien Angela Steinbach, is an obvious moron, appointed only because she is a black woman. Here, she starts crying because FedSoc invited a conservative circuit judge.



$100k per year for this "education" pic.twitter.com/jGnuIGgZlg — Maxwell Meyer (@mualphaxi) March 10, 2023

It’s all too common for intolerant intellectually-closed-minded and emotionally insecure students to shout down speakers. It’s practically an art form at this point.

Increasingly, it’s happening at law schools, such as when Yale law students went bezerk to stop a visiting conservative lawyer from Alliance Defending Freedom from participating in a debate.

I can’t recall a visiting Judge being shouted down at a law school.

But yesterday that happened at Stanford Law School, where law students shouted down and prevented Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stuart Kyle Duncan from completing his lecture at a scheduled event on the topic of “The Fifth Circuit in Conversation with the Supreme Court: Covid, Guns, and Twitter.” And what’s worse, law school administrators were complicit and egged on the disruption. Associate Dean for DEI Tirien Steinbach took the stage and berated the Judge.

