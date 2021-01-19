Fox News:

Three people flying with Spirit Airlines were arrested and banned from the carrier after allegedly attacking two agents before a flight, following a dispute about baggage.

On Sunday, two Spirit agents were injured – one later hospitalized – after three passengers allegedly attacked before boarding Flight 646 from Detroit to Atlanta without authorization, a spokesperson for Spirit Airlines told Fox News.

According to the representative, “the agents asked the group to verify that their carry-on bags were sized appropriately for the aircraft prior to boarding, at which time the passengers became combative. The agents attempted to calmly defuse the situation but were physically assaulted by these passengers as they closed a door to stop them from boarding the aircraft.”

As seen in video footage that hit Instagram on Monday, a man pushed and punched a Spirit Airlines employee, knocking him to the ground. A woman joined the melee and grabbed on to the airline employee, as others rushed to intervene.

“Oh my God!” someone exclaimed behind the camera. Fox 2 Detroit reports that the attack occurred at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport.

More at Fox News