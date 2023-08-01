Watch: South Africa political party chants “Shoot to kill. Kill the Boer (Whites), kill the farmer” in packed stadium

South Africa’s Pan-Africanist political party chants "Shoot to kill. Kill the Boer (Whites), kill the farmer." pic.twitter.com/iQKVv4KKPE — 🏴‍☠️InTylerWeTrust🏴‍☠️🥃🤍 (@bourbonislife80) August 1, 2023

South African political leader Julius Malema led racially violent chants at a massive rally on Saturday.

Malema, who is the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters party, sang the genocidal anti-apartheid struggle song “Kill the Boer, the farmer,” referring to the White descendants of Dutch settlers or “Boers” in South Africa.

The Economic Freedom Fighters has emerged as one of the preeminent powers in South African politics after the end of the Apartheid regime. Malema was originally a youth leader in the African National Congress (ANC) which was famous for being led by South Africa’s first Black leader, Nelson Mandela.

Malema faced backlash for his call for violence against White South Africans. John Steenhuisen, the leader of South Africa’s biggest opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) condemned Malema on Monday, warning, “This is a man who is determined to ignite… civil war.” He later noted that Malema is a “bloodthirsty tyrant” calling for “mass murder.” He also claimed that the DA will file a complaint against Malema with the UN Human Rights Council.

