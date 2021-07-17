The Telegraph:

Fears are growing of food and fuel shortages in South African as the surge of looting and arson attacks in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng continues. At least seventy people have died and more than 1,000 have been arrested since violence erupted after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt of court on Thursday. Government officials have accused Mr Zuma’s allies of trying to incite ethnic strife among the predominantly Zulu population of his home province in a cynical attempt to force his release.

More at The Telegraph channel