Police say five suspects remain on the loose after they carried out a smash-and-grab robbery at a Virginia eyeglass store last month, making off with $20,000 in eyeglass frames.

Four suspects carried out the robbery on April 19 at My Eye Dr. in the 6300 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria, Virginia, just south of Washington, DC, the Fairfax County Police Department said in a release. Officers responded to the scene at 6:22 p.m.

Surveillance video released by the FCPD shows the suspects smashing glass display cases and clearing out shelves.

“The cops are on the way, man,” one person seems to tell suspects.

The group secured $20,000 worth of glass frames before fleeing the store, according to the FCPD.

The FCPD described the suspects as four black males between the ages of 17-23 who wore masks, hoods, and gloves. The release noted a fifth man waited for the suspects “in an older-model black Toyota Camry with tinted windows and black hubcaps.”

