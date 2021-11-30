The U.S. Sun:

POLICE have apprehended a woman who allegedly tried to run out on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport.

The woman apparently tried to wave at a plane, according to an eyewitness.

The woman kept trying to wave at the plane while being taken away

A video posted to social media shows the woman being taken away while she attempts to wave at the plane near them.

The woman keeps resisting the airport workers trying to take her away from the situation as she repeatedly tries to walk closer to the plane.

The incident reportedly took place at Southwest Airlines Gate around 6:30 p.m. PST.

She appears to have a backpack hanging on her arm while holding what looks like a pillow in her other hand.

During the incident, it doesn’t seem that the woman could be heard screaming but it’s likely that it wouldn’t have been heard given the distance the video is taken from.

