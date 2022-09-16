Border authorities are recording the most illegal migration traffic in United States history as shocking videos continue to emerge from the southwest frontier, according to reports.
Roughly 8,000 migrants are being encountered at the southern border every day, the Washington Free Beacon reported this week after reviewing internal documents from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
“We cannot process the numbers flooding our borders and the administration’s solution is scrambling for ways to let people in faster,” a top DHS official told the Free Beacon.
A slew of videos shot this week by law enforcement and reporters in South Texas showcase utter mayhem in the region.
In Roma, smugglers led Texas Department of Public Safety (TxDPS) troopers on a high-speed chase that ended when they crashed their SUV into the Rio Grande and swam back to Mexico.