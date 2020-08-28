The Hill:

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was met with protesters early Friday while walking with his wife from the White House following President Trump’s closing speech at the Republican National Convention.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House,” Paul tweeted, while thanking the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department for “literally saving our lives.”

Video uploaded to Twitter by a bystander showed Paul and his wife, Kelley Paul, being escorted by police through a crowd of protesters following the events at the White House.

Some officers can be heard shouting “move back” at the crowd of protesters as they chanted for the senator to “say her name,” a common refrain from demonstrators regarding the police killing of Breonna Taylor in Paul’s home state of Kentucky.

During an appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Paul said that he and his wife were unharmed but said protesters were threatening to kill them.

“They were yelling threats, they were trying to push the police over to get to me, they were grabbing at us,” Paul said.

When asked by host Steve Doocy to elaborate on the alleged threats, Paul said protesters threatened to “‘eff you up’ and kill you.”

Read more at The Hill