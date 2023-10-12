Watch: Sen. John Fetterman: ‘America Is Not Sending Their Best and Brightest to Washington, DC’

John Fetterman, completely unironically: "America is not sending their best and brightest, you know, to Washington, D.C." pic.twitter.com/9ExRRSBs3X — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 12, 2023

Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) on Wednesday decried the standard of Republicans who surround him in Congress, lamenting “America is not sending their best and brightest, you know, to Washington, DC.”

Fetterman made the despairing revelation during an interview with Stephen Colbert after being complimented on his “excellent meme game” during a broadcast of “The Late Show.”

Colbert asked Fetterman if it was awkward seeing people he’s “put up a devastating meme about” around the Capitol.

“You all should need to know that America is not sending their best and brightest to Washington, DC,” replied Fetterman.

“Like, sometimes you literally just can’t believe these people are making the decisions that are determining the government here, it’s actually scary too,” he continued, pointing at how the federal government came this close to shutting down.

“You have some very less gifted kinds of people there that are willing to shut down the government just to score points on Fox,” he added.

Fetterman’s lack of irony in delivering his scathing assessment of Republicans conveniently ignored his own stumbles in everything from his personal dress to his inability to answer even the most basic questions required of his job.

